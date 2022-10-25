WOODS Joins IU and Shin Se Kyung’s Agency EDEN Entertainment As The First Male Artist

WOODZ (Cho Seung-yeon) has signed a contract with a new agency!

Following the news of his departure from Yuehua Entertainment earlier this month, it was reported that the singer would be joining EDAM Entertainment.

On October 25, EDAM Entertainment officially announced this and uploaded a post on social networks welcoming the artist.

The agency shared: “We promised a new start together with WOODZ, who not only has the production skills that he has accumulated over the years of working with a wide musical spectrum, but also strong musical talents.” EDAM added: “We will not give up on the full support of WOODZ, who has proven his potential as a versatile artist to showcase his abilities in music and other fields. Please show great support and interest in the new path that WOODZ will follow in its future activities.”

WOODZ debuted in the men’s group UNIQ in 2014. He appeared in the Mnet survival program “Produce X 101” in 2019, where he took fifth place and debuted as part of X1. After the disbandment of X1, he was promoted as a solo artist.

At EDAM Entertainment, WOODZ joins IU and Shin Se Kyung as the third star in the agency and the first male artist.

Good luck to WOODZ in his new start!