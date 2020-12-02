Wooden monolith in Germany also mysteriously disappears

The long-awaited alien invasion for the end of the year has been preceded by strange signs, with monoliths mysteriously appearing and disappearing in the same way. So far, the list adds up to one in the US, one in Romania and one in Germany – of all, this was (with the forgiveness of the change) the one that remained the longest: four years, until this dawn, when he was severed and taken away though.

Measuring just over two meters, it rose over the Grünten mountain, and was already a tourist attraction. This morning, the only things left were a stump and a lot of sawdust. The police are investigating the disappearance – however, there is not even a crime to be recorded, since no one has identified himself as the owner of the work (it may have been him who took his work of art away).

Unfortunately, it is not the first time he has been vandalized: in November, the totem was knocked over but, quickly and mysteriously, restored and erect again.

No traces

While the tiny town of Kempten is still looking for answers about the loss of its wooden penis, the residents of Piatra Neam? from Utah. As it appeared on 26 November, it also disappeared, leaving no trace or clues as to who would have taken it there.

“The 2.8-meter-high structure disappeared overnight as quietly as it was erected last week. An unidentified person took it away. Now all that remains is just a small hole covered in rocky soil,” journalist Robert Iosub, of the local newspaper Ziar Piatra Neamt.

On the other side of the Atlantic, on the 29th, the monolith planted in the Utah desert was also taken. “One of the guys who helped bring down the monolith said, ‘That’s why you shouldn’t leave trash in the desert.'”



