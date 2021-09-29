Wonka: Prequel To The Fantastic Chocolate Factory Will Have Rowan Atkinson

Wonka: Warner Bros. he added Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins and Jim Carter to the cast of Wonka, the prequel to the Fantastic Chocolate Factory. In addition to the trio, Rowan Atkinson, who became famous for the comic character Mr. Bean, will also act in the feature film.

The information was released this Wednesday (29) by Deadline. According to the website, the director of the musical film will be Paul King (Paddington 2), while Simon Farnaby (Mindhorn) will co-write.

David Heyman, who worked on the Harry Potter franchise, will be the producer along with the likes of Michael Siegel and Rosie Alison. Backstage will still be names like Seamus McGarvey, Nathan Crowley, Mark Everson and Lindy Hemming.

Also in the cast will be names like Mathew Baynton, Tom Davis, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas and Natasha Rothwell. The protagonist will be Timothée Chalamet, who starred in the movie Dune, released this September.

Wonka is slated to premiere in the United States on March 17, 2023. The feature film is not scheduled to premiere in Brazil yet.