Wonho: What does Eye On You mean? The secret behind Obsession

Wonho returned to the stage with a new single album, ‘Obsession’ has great power with its two songs and ‘Eye On You’ is one of them, do you know what this song means?

WENEE already has all of Wonho’s new music, the long-awaited comeback of this soloist has finally arrived in the world, the idol released his new single album, ‘Obsession’, which was surrounded by a mysterious concept that has already seen the light is stronger than what everyone expected.

‘Eye On You’ is the title track of Onsession, and Lee Hoseok released an amazing MV for this song, with a dark theme, cool techno dance beat, and the idol’s amazing voice, plus cool choreography; there is much that we can appreciate from this new composition of the soloist.

The music video for ‘Eye On You’ has already accumulated its first million views on YouTube after 8 hours since its premiere, thanks to all the support and love that the idol is receiving from his fans who have not stopped watching the MV on this platform.

But do you know what Wonho’s Eye On You is about? Know the meaning of this song and delve deeper into the music of this incredible idol who works alone.

WHAT DOES WONHO’S NEW SONG MEAN? LEARN MORE ABOUT EYE ON YOU

‘Eye On You’ is about having your eye on someone you’re very attracted to, like having a crush at first sight and wanting everything from this person; Wonho put his all into this new song that has a message full of seduction for a person you like very much.

Now you can dedicate this song for someone you like very much and also show them one of Wonho’s best new songs as a K-Pop soloist.

WHAT DOES THE LYRICS OF EYE ON YOU BY WONHO SAY IN SPANISH?

As our blurry eyes meet

out of my control

The tension grows amazing, baby

about to explode

Come take my heart, ruin me now

don’t turn it around

Come closer, closer

engrave me on your body

I feel your touch, shortness of breath

I am in the moment

I have my eye on you

I need your love, I need your touch

I have my eye on you

Record me deep on your body

I have my eye on you

The knot of sanity is broken

out of my control

It won’t be easy to tame me

you know i’m so wild

Come take my heart, ruin me now

don’t turn it around

Come closer, closer

engrave me on your body

I feel your touch, the breath getting stronger

I am in the moment

I have my eye on you

I need your love, I need your touch

I have my eye on you

Record me deep on your body

I have my eye on you

Got you trapped inside my head, inside my head

I’m thirstier while I drink you

I want to have you inside me every second

I can’t get you out

I can’t deny myself, I fall for you again

Obsessed with you more, I want you in my body

I can’t escape, feel the moment

I have my eye on you

I need your love, I need your touch

I have my eye on you

Record me deep on your body

i have my eye on you

(Got you trapped inside my head, inside my head)

(I have you trapped inside my head)

i have my eye on you

(Got you trapped inside my head, my head, my head)

I have my eye on you

What do you think of this song? Wonho has shocked the world with his comeback and more of his talent with ‘Eye On You’.

Wonho’s past title track, ‘Blue’, also had a great meaning that we explain here, keep reading more about this amazing idol.