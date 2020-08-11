Wonho to return with MV for Losing You, his first solo song

Wonho is preparing a new release that will kick off his solo career. The former MONSTA X member surprised his fans with the teaser for his first video as a solo artist, sparking curiosity about what this K-Pop idol will show with his long-awaited comeback on August 14.

The song in his music video will be called ‘Losing You’, a calm melody with melancholic touches that are reflected in Wonho’s voice.

The clip begins with a person standing but covered by a white cloth as if he were keeping himself hidden, behind it we see a sky with stormy weather, which will probably reflect the emotional state embodied in the lyrics of the song. Next we see Wonho appear on the screen and interpret a little verse:

Losing me is better than losing you

Previously, Wonho shared an image on his Instagram with reddish light tones similar to a scene shown in his video, the image was accompanied by the text ‘LY’, this being a pre-release that no one noticed at the time. Check out the teaser for Losing You below:



