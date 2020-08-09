Wonho to debut with Love Synonym, his solo album

Former MONSTA X member Wonho is ready for the premiere of “Love Synonym”, his solo album. After a long wait to meet the idol again, Monbebe is happy that he has been able to continue his career despite the controversy against him. Wonho will be making his debut with his first album.

Through their social media, Wonho’s agency HighLine Entertainment posted the first preview of “Love Synonym, Part. 1, ”Wonho also shared the promotional image for his return to K-pop, the premiere is scheduled for September 4.

In the teaser details such as a collage in blue and white tones were revealed that combine Wonho’s silhouettes holding a kind of plastic curtain, the phrase coming soon appears at the bottom of the image.

Apparently their lead single is titled “Right for me.” After the announcement, Monbebe shared various messages of support and congratulations for the idol, who also posted a new selfie on his personal Twitter account with the message “I’ve missed you so much.”

The fandom is looking forward to their first solo work, as they will be reunited with their voice in a new facet for Wonho, who decided to continue on their separate path, although the memories he formed alongside MONSTA X will always be special.

More teasers and previews are expected to be released in the coming days, it is unknown how many songs “Love Synonym” will have, the concept of the MV, and whether it will promote at music shows, but Monbebe is ready to welcome him as a solo artist.



