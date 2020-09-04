Wonho shows a seductive side in his “Open Mind” video

Soloist Wonho Released A Music Video For “Open Mind” Showing Incredible Dance Moves And Alluring Scenes

K-Pop singer Wonho made his official solo debut on September 4 with his first EP “Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me2.” As well as a seductive music video for the title track “Open Mind”.

In the music video for “Open Mind” we can see Wonho in different elegant outfits showing off his muscular abs and body. Throughout the music video, Wonho is compared to a leopard that “breaks free” along with scenes of the soloist on different stages that contrast his dazzling outfits. The music video received several positive reactions from fans.

https://twitter.com/wonhourly/status/1301741697622257665

“Open Mind” uses bass rhythms and warped ’80s synths with a funk electronic effect. In the music video Wonho shows off his skills with heavy choreography, with him and his backup dancers performing graceful moves on a dance floor lit up in stylish combinations of neon reds, purples, and blues.

Wonho shared his feelings about his new video “I love the video! I’m pretty sure my fans would love it too. He is optimistic and very hopeful at the same time. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out now! ”

Wonho as soloist

This is the first album Wonho has released after he started his solo career. Wonho and MONSTA X parted ways in 2019, and the singer signed a new contract. Wonho was a former member of the K-pop group MonstaX.

Wonho released his first solo song with “Highline” with “Losing You,” which was released on August 13. The emotional ballad, which was co-composed by Wonho and features English lyrics that convey a personal message to his fans, soon rose to the top of the iTunes charts in various countries around the world.

“Of course it is a big change. Now I am responsible for everything. It’s a bit stressful, but it also feels good to show my own colors. The fans are the reason I’m here today. I wanted to honor them and let them know how important they are to me, ”said Wonho.



