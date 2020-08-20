Wonho reveals tracklist for his first album Love Synonym

Wonho’s debut solo album will be released soon, check out the tracklist for ‘Love Synonym # 1: Right for Me’.

Wonho surprised his fans with the premiere of ‘LOSING YOU’, the first single as a solo singer, the idol represented by the company Highline Entertainment released the official MV of the song on August 13, so far it accumulates more than 2 million of reproductions on the YouTube platform.

In the promotional track, fans of the boy from Anyang City in Gyeonggi Do, South Korea, were able to observe a more relaxed concept, where Wonho’s harmonious voice conquered the hearts of all netizens.

A new project is coming for the K-pop singer, because in a short time he will release ‘Love Synonym # 1: Right for Me’, his first solo record material and where he will show all his talents as a complete artist.

Wonho’s mini album has 8 songs that promise to fill the public’s senses, some of the personalities that helped create the album were: Corey Sanders, Jon Maquire, Post Gothic, David Brook, Latif Williams and Wonho participated in different creative areas of the CD as the composition. WOOOW.

Wonho’s album ‘Love Synonym # 1: Right for Me’ tracklist consists of:

Open Mind.

I Just.

Lost in Paradise.

Losing You in its Korean version.

Interlude: Runway.

With You.

Open Mind in the English version.

Losing You in the English version.

Wonho’s ‘Love Synonym # 1: Right for Me’ will be released in September.

With this musical production Wonho also plans to conquer the entire international audience, despite the fact that the interpreter already enjoys immense fame, he hopes that his songs in English will reach more territories and people will listen to his unique proposal.



