Wonho publishes teaser photos of su primary mini album

Love Synonym # 1: Right For Me is near and Wonho thrills fans with new photos ahead of its premiere. Wonho’s solo debut has brought him a positive response from his fans, as the idol prepares for the premiere of his mini album Love Synonym # 1: Right For Me, the idol shared some teaser photos for what we’ll see. as part of this musical launch.

Wearing his hair in blonde color and accompanied by clothes in light colors such as white and yellow, Wonho is relaxed while resting and enjoying his surroundings.

The idol born in Gunpo, South Korea in 1993, shows off his figure while standing on the shore of the beach, despite the fact that Wonho is surrounded by blue colors, the atmosphere of the scene conveys warmth.

Wonho has been characterized by his passion for exercise and the photoshoot for Love Synonym showed that he has taken good care of his body, so his fans did not hesitate to compliment him on the look he presented.

Love Synonym # 1: Right For Me is scheduled to premiere on September 4, so this idol will likely show more surprises ahead of its release day.

As prior to this mini album, Wonho released the video for Losing You, an emotional and nostalgic melody that his fans loved.

You can see Wonho’s photographs below:



