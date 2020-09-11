Wonho announces his First live performance on LiveXLive

South Korean singer Wonho has his fans around the world excited with the announcement of his first fully live solo performance on LiveXLive.

LiveXLive Media is a global platform for live streaming and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, which recently announced that it will produce and broadcast a global pay-per-view with Wonho.

This event will mark his first live solo act and debut performance for his first solo album Love Synonym # 1: Right for Me, the concert is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT (Sunday 27 September at noon KST).

The live streaming pay-per-view is Wonho’s long-awaited return to live performances; It should be remembered that Wonho recently debuted with his first single “Losing You” on August 14th, garnering many excellent reactions from his anticipated fans.

Wonho also released his first solo mini album Love Synonym # 1: Right for Me, featuring the title track “Open Mind” on September 4, which topped the iTunes World Albums Chart and also landed in the top 1 on iTunes. K-Pop. Album for twenty different countries, including the USA.

Details not to miss the Wonho concert

The South Korean singer’s full LiveXLive performance will not only feature songs from Wonho’s new solo album among other original songs and covers and a unique PPV experience with behind-the-scenes footage, docureality-style coverage.

Premium tier prices include VIP experiences, exclusive products, meetings and other exclusive event benefits. Starting at $ 19.99, the event goes on sale September 11 via LiveXLive.com

LiveXLive is fortunate to be able to support Wonho’s return to his fans, the WENEE, and the career he loves, as the platform is designed for moments like these and they are excited to be able to drive this one-of-a-kind concert experience together.

Notably, LiveXLive has sold tens of thousands of pay-per-view tickets in more than 96 countries at an average price of $ 27 and with total ticket sales totaling over $ 850,000.



