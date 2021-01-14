Wondering about some important members of the drama

On January 11, after almost a month on hiatus, the medical drama The Good Doctor returned to the screens with a new episode of season 4 on ABC.

The series that follows the life of Dr. Shaun Murphy despite the fact that with the last episodes aired registers low figures in audience, it does not stop having an impressive team of actors, bringing quality entertainment to each of the homes with stories shocking.

The series focuses on the team of doctors at St. Bonaventure Hospital, and stars primarily Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy), Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Browne), and Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), among several actors who interpret a character arc with excellent quality. Here, we present some fun facts about the performers of your favorite characters.

Freddie highmore

Many fans of The Good Doctor, surely saw the interpreter of Dr. Shaun Murphy, Freddie Highmore, incarnating a boy named Charlie Bucket in the 2005 movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Highmore also starred in the 2013 thriller Bates Motel before playing Shaun Murphy on The Good Doctor. It is important to mention that in addition to bringing the main characters of each series to life, the actor also wrote, produced and directed an episode for each show.

Antonia thomas

British-born actress Antonia Thomas appeared on The Good Doctor in 2017 as Dr. Claire Browne. Before that, she began acting in the 2010 film Stanley Park to later join the cast of the television series Misfits.

Will Yun Lee

One of The Good Doctor’s best-known actors is undoubtedly Will Yun Lee, who has appeared in more than ten television series, standing out for his performances in True Blood, Hawaii Five-0, Torque and Elektra. The actor also made an appearance on The Bionic Woman.

In addition to the acting skills that he has shown very well throughout his career, Yun Lee is outstanding as an athlete and currently holds a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

Fiona gubelmann

The Good Doctor fans know very well Dr. Morgan Reznick, played by Fiona Gubelman. Before turning to acting, the actress planned to train as a doctor at the University of California. However, in time she realized that her passion was to be in front of the television cameras.

Richard Schiff

In The Good Doctor, Dr. Shaun Murphy’s mentor is Dr. Aaron Glassman, played by Richard Schiff; who before dedicating himself to acting, because of his fear of being in front of the cameras, had only thought about working as a director. His career is notable for having worked primarily on the ER series and the movie Jurassic Park among many.

Christina Chang

Christina Chang had not thought about acting until she came to the US at the age of 17 from her native Taiwan. Before acting, she only looked like a dancer; but she, once she arrived in North America, she decided to study an acting career. In The Good Doctor, she is better known as Dr. Audrey Lim.

Paige spara

In The Good Doctor, Paige Spara plays Dr. Shaun Murphy’s love interest Lea Dilallo. From the age of 12, the actress dedicated herself to studying theater. Before entering the medical drama, in 2015 she played the character of Audrey on her first show, the ABC Family sitcom Kevin from Work.