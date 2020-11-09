Wondering about PlayStation 5 has been answered!

A content named “Frequently Asked Questions” has been published for those who want to get information about PlayStation 5. It was said that games compatible with this console, which is said to be available for sale on November 12, 2020, will not be subject to regional restrictions.

It has been announced that a game that takes its place in markets in Japan will work even if it is not officially published in the USA. Apart from that, we have conveyed to you that the PlayStation 5, which will be released in our country on November 19, 2020, recently fell into the black market.

What should those who want to get information about PlayStation 5?

It was learned that PlayStation 5 supports Sony’s cloud game service called PlayStation Now. From now on, you will be able to spend time with older PlayStation games. The number of games offered by this service will be more than we expected.

PS Now will allow the downloads of PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games. The users who learned that the productions prepared for PlayStation 4 (at least 4000 games) could be played on the PlayStation 5 were smiling.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is just a few minutes away from meeting with the highly anticipated games such as Borderlands 3, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and NBA 2K21. You can access the content named “Frequently Asked Questions” published by Sony.

Few of the games previously prepared for PlayStation 4 will run on PlayStation 5 with demo versions. There will be no such problem in the coming years. All game demos prepared for older PlayStation models will also work on this console.



