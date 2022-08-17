“Wonderful Years” star Danica McKellar tells why she Quit acting: I needed to find my “value” outside of television

Self-knowledge! Danica McKellar recently told her son Draco about her life as a child actress and why she had to press the pause button in her career after participating in The Wonderful Years.

“I went to UCLA, but when I got to school, wherever I went, people from all over campus were shouting across campus, you know, ‘Hey, Vinnie!, 47, told her 11-year-old son on Tuesday, August 16, in an interview for Entertainment Tonight. “I couldn’t get away from it.”

The former Hallmark actress starred in the ABC series with Fred Savage from 1988 to 1993. The coming-of-age drama, created by Neil Marlens and Carol Black, tells the story of Kevin Arnold (Savage), a teenager who grew up in the suburbs. Family in the late 1960s and early 1970s, McKellar portrayed Vinnie, Kevin’s main love interest and neighbor.

The show became an instant hit, and even won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy in 1988. However, after the series finale, McKellar took a step back from the game to find out who she was outside of the entertainment industry, which led her to a career as a mathematician.

“I needed to figure out how valuable I was beyond Vinnie Cooper, and math was a difficult task and I was good at it,” the California native explained. “And I like this feeling that my value, important things have nothing to do with how I look, or with the TV.”

The West Wing graduate has since returned to Hollywood, starring in various Lifetime and Hallmark films, as well as voicing Judy Jetson in the series “The Jetsons” since 2017. She also participated in the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars, where she took sixth place with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. . In 2014, the California native tied the knot with Scott Svesloski after two years of relationship.

However, McKellar’s desire to encourage young girls to study mathematics has not yet disappeared. The Domino Masters judge has written 11 children’s books over the years.

“Math can be cool,” she told USA Today in August 2018. — I also [include] stories about my personal struggles with math and ordinary everyday life to let the girls know that we are all the same. We all have the same worries, difficulties, insecurities, and so on.”

Despite her breakup with Hollywood, McKellar told her son Draco, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Verta, that if he decides to follow in her footsteps, she will approve.

“I’ll support you in anything you want,” the GAC star told her son during their ET interview. “I would send you to acting classes and help you get through it.”

She added: “I will never push you in that direction [though] because it’s a hard life.”