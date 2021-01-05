Wonder Woman: film was dominated creative differences

Patty Jenkins was responsible for directing the first HQ film focused on a female character when she released Wonder Woman in 2017, but the situation behind the scenes was not very peaceful. The filmmaker talked about the production process on the WTF podcast and talked about the discussions she had with Warner producers.

“They wanted to hire me to work as a man; they wanted me to walk the set as a woman, but it was their story and vision that should be filmed, ”commented Jenkins. “What about my ideas? They didn’t even want to read my script. There was a lot of suspicion in a different way of doing things and a different point of view [from theirs] ”.

The first talks to make a great Wonder Woman movie took place in 2004, but only in 2007 did the studio decide to invest in the idea. At the time, Christopher Nolan was working on Batman: The Dark Knight and the MCU did not exist.

“They were nervous because it wasn’t feasible … They were scared of all the failed superhero movies, and Christopher Nolan was working on Dark Knight, so I think they were just trying to figure out what to do with DC at that time. time”.

“Even when I was asked [for the first time] to direct Wonder Woman, they [listened to my ideas and] said things like ‘Okay, but let’s do it another way’. I was trying to say ‘Women don’t want to see her being tough and violent and cutting people’s heads … I’m a fan of Wonder Woman, that’s not what we’re looking for’. ”

In 2011, Jenkins was hired to direct the film, but ended up abandoning the project due to creative differences. She then agreed to command Thor: the Dark World, but left production for the same problem. A second opportunity, this time with more freedom to lead the project, resulted in the 2017 superhero film, still with internal differences.

“During that time, there were so many scripts that I could see the signs of failure,” said Jenkins. “This was an internal war at all levels over what Wonder Woman should be.”