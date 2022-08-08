Wonder Woman Admits That the Iconic Part of Her Knowledge Is Darker Than You Think

Speaking of the pantheon of iconic DC superheroes, Wonder Woman needs no introduction. But no matter how famous her story is, there is still one aspect of her most iconic knowledge and weapons that is often overlooked… and it’s actually darker than most fans can ever imagine.

Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston, inspired by his wife Elizabeth (and Jewish folklore), and made her comic book debut in 1941. Since then, she has become a staple of the DC universe, as one of the most powerful heroes in the world. DC universe, fierce warrior. and an even more sympathetic person. That’s why it makes sense that she is a Justice League ambassador to the United Nations. However, Diana’s military background is often overlooked.

Related: Wonder Woman’s Epoch-Defining Murder Solved with a Perfect Twist

In JLA: Confidential #13, the League faces Z, an intergalactic force of evil with a huge army. As the team plans to escape, Wonder Woman advises the Martian Hunter to become invisible, saying, “No military force can handle an invisible man.” This is especially interesting if you compare this reasoning with her own invisible accessory: An Invisible Jet. Although the origin of Wonder Woman’s plane is controversial, this detail reveals a key role in his connection with Diana. This shows that Diana thinks about invisibility from a military point of view, which redefines her invisible plane as a weapon of war. In fact, it was most likely designed by Temiskira with this in mind. It would really be devastating physically and psychologically for the armed forces if they were attacked by an aircraft that they could not see or detect. Since Diana believes that no military force can cope with the invisible man, this shows how much her invisible plan surpasses them.

This is a far cry from the popular image of Wonder Woman and her airplane, which is often seen as just a means of transportation. From this line of dialogue, it becomes clear that the plane is not just a means of transportation — it is a symbol of Wonder Woman’s power and a reminder that she is always ready to fight for justice. It’s interesting to think about how Wonder Woman would use her plane if she had to go to war again. Will she use it as a weapon of mass destruction or will she find another way to fight? Since Wonder Woman’s homeland is the island of female warriors, it goes without saying that their military technology will be developed with offensive capabilities in mind. This makes the invisible jet less bizarre and much more deadly.

An invisible plane is often considered largely irrelevant due to Diane’s ability to fly. This has allowed many authors to contribute to this and has led to countless design changes. Of course, the invisible jet is never used in a less virtuous way—Diana would not use her abilities for such destructive purposes. But it’s still interesting to think about how this single line of dialogue recontextualizes the iconic part of the Wonder Woman story.