Wonder Woman 3: spin-off movie could help

In a recent interview with Geek Magazine, Patty Jenkins, director and co-writer of Wonder Woman 1984, revealed that the spin-off film about the Amazon, under development at Warner Bros. Pictures, could help in the composition of the third film of the DC heroine.

During the conversation, the filmmaker stated that the conflicts to be presented in the film would bring several important elements that are also discussed in Wonder Woman 1984. In this way, the plot would be interconnected with what viewers would find in Wonder Woman 3.

“This is a story that Geoff Johns and I made up and then presented to Warner Bros.,” said Patty Jenkins. “The events in this story take place after Diana leaves Themyscira, the Amazon Island. There are some twists and turns related to what will happen between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3 ”, she revealed.

Jenkins also said that although the script has not yet started to be written officially, the story has great narrative potential and deserves to be brought to the public. However, it is worth mentioning that both the spin-off over the Amazon and Wonder Woman 3 do not yet have announced release dates.

Recently, Patty Jenkins also revealed that she intends to leave the direction of all the films and series that involve the character Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) after the conclusion of the third sequence.

According to what has been found out by the international press, she also suggested that it is very likely that viewers will be treated to an animated series based on the heroine’s films.

In the meantime, expectations for the release of Wonder Woman 1984 remain. It is known that the film will be made available on HBO Max streaming due to the closing of cinemas in December.

