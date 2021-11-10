Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot Confirms Lynda Carter Return

Wonder Woman 3: In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot revealed that Wonder Woman 3 will give more prominence to the character of Lynda Carter — original interpreter of the Amazon warrior. At the time, the actress who plays the character in the DC films and is the producer of the new sequel – whose script is in development – confirmed that her mentor will have a greater role in Diana’s third solo adventure in theaters.

“First and foremost, Lynda [Carter] guided me from the first moment I was cast in the role of Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and many other things. I love her deeply. It was great that we found the right opportunity to bring her to the last feature [Mulher-Maravilha 1984] and now to the third, which will be even better”, she commented.

Carter, famous for playing the iconic heroine of Themyscira in the 1970s TV series, returned to the character’s universe in Wonder Woman 1984. Her appearance occurred in a post-credits scene as Asteria, legendary Amazon warrior who ended up in exile in the land.

No further details were revealed on how her figure can influence the protagonist’s trajectory in Wonder Woman 3, still untitled and whose setting should be today. The title will once again be directed by Patty Jenkins, but it is still unpredictable.

During the 2021 edition of DC FanDome, Carter expressed his excitement about returning to the franchise. “Me, Gadot and Jenkins are excited about the things to come in Wonder Woman 3. Who knew that at this point in my life, this gift would present itself to me, which is so cool,” she added.