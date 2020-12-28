Wonder Woman 1984: world box office hit $ 85 million

In a very unusual year for cinema, Wonder Woman 1984 closed the first weekend in the United States, earning US $ 16 million. Adding to the worldwide box office, the feature hit $ 85 million.

The new DC heroine film opened in 32 countries, including Brazil, on December 17. The first weekend was below expectations, even for a scenario other than normal, and the long had a turnover below US $ 50 million. However, last Friday (25), Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters in the US, Australia, South Korea and India and also entered the HBO Max catalog, improving the situation for Warner.

Despite being low, the debut in the national market was not far behind Tenet. Christopher Nolan’s most recent film was supposed to be one of Warner’s top releases for 2020, however, the film grossed just $ 20 million the first weekend in the U.S.

Betting on streaming

Even with a low initial result, Warner may have reason to celebrate. According to an internal report, almost half of HBO Max subscribers watched Wonder Woman 1984. While it was expected that the studio would put the feature in the streaming service catalog, the pandemic anticipated the process.

After the good result on HBO Max, Andy Forssell, executive vice president of WarnerMedia, said in a statement that he expects the film to continue to be seen by subscribers. It is worth remembering that this is the first of Warner’s great productions to receive simultaneous release in theaters and streaming.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations in all of our top views and subscriber metrics in the first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates that this is likely to continue beyond the weekend. During these very difficult times, it was good to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where watching movies was not an option ”.



