Wonder Woman 1984: what the critics are saying

Will the long-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 live up to fans’ expectations? From the tone of the first reviews, it looks like people are going to have good entertainment. The initial impressions were positive, although some highlight the excesses of the plot and points to be improved in the story.

Directed by Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), the film will show Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) living as an anthropologist and saving innocents in Washington in the 1980s.

When he encounters a mysterious stone with the power to fulfill wishes, a series of consequences – including his late beloved Steven Trevor (Chris Pine), timid geologist Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) and antagonist Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) – begin to to happen.

What the critics thought

It is not so easy for a sequence to find its own identity, and that was praised in this feature. For Indiewire’s Kate Erbaland, Wonder Woman 1984 is a “rare superhero [film] sequence that, for better (and sometimes, but rarely) worse, paves its own way and finds something joyful, crazy and deeply pleasant as a result “.

Still mentioning the first film, some improvements were noted in the sequence, but some slips as well. “Wonder Woman 1984 learns from the criticism of its excellent predecessor, presenting a much more restrained ending compared to the extravagant third act of the first film, but it would have benefited from a little more work with the characters, at a more precise pace and of conclusions, in addition to a little more Wonder Woman “, highlighted Brandon Davis, from ComicBook.

For Matt Goldberg, from Collider, the film is full of excesses: “The film is guilty of trying to do a lot in relation to how overwhelmed it is and of doing too little with its tenuous plot and the confused motivations of the characters”.

Between the color images and consumerism of the 1980s, the message of the sequence became very clear. “The film also does well in showing the conflict between contemporary values ​​and the philosophies of the virtuous heroine who represents the truth in a superficial world and knows that she must choose altruism even when culture preaches greed,” said Mary Sollosi, from Entertainment Weekly.

For other critics, the idea fit well at the end of the year. “It’s a Christmas gift with equal parts of emotion, comedy, romance and action, with a tone that resembles Richard Donner’s Superman films,” points out Richard Roeper, of the Chicago Sun-Times.



