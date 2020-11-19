Wonder Woman 1984 to be released in theaters

After rumors, Warner Bros. confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will be released simultaneously in theaters and on streaming HBO Max. The production starring Gal Gadot will be available to the public from December 25, 2020.

The second DC Comics heroine film was delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with 50% of US cinemas closed, the studio decided it would be risky to move it to 2021.

According to Warner’s statement, Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to North American HBO Max subscribers for just 1 month and can be watched at no additional cost. “As we sailed through these unprecedented times, we had to be innovative to keep our businesses moving while continuing to serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, CEO of WarnerMedia.

“We realized that many consumers are unable to return to the cinema due to the pandemic, so we want to give them the option of seeing Wonder Woman 1984 on our HBO Max platform,” concluded the executive.

Early debut in Brazil

In Brazil, the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 will be a little different. According to Warner Bros. ‘Brazilian press office, the feature film will hit theaters on December 17, 2020, 1 week before in the United States. Since HBO Max is not available here, there are still no details about the launch on streaming platforms.



