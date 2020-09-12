Wonder Woman 1984 release date delayed

Wonder Woman 1984, whose release date has been postponed many times, came back with a postponement news. Statement by Warner Bros. This time marked the end of December for the film, which will normally be released on October 2, 2020.

The vision date of Wonder Woman 1984, which was expected to be released at the end of 2019, was postponed to June 5, 2020 for various reasons. In the ongoing process, the final decision was made on October 2, 2020 for the film, whose vision date was postponed from June 5 to August 14 due to the coronavirus epidemic. Now, it has been reported that another postponement has been made for the film, which has been postponed many times.

Warner Bros, announcing that the DC signed superhero movie was postponed again, marked the end of December for the new vision date. According to Variety and Deadline, the film will appear on December 25, 2020, if there is no change in plans again. This means that the movie will be released about 1 year later than the original release date.

Dune’s vision date is also expected to be delayed:

Postponing the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 may also cause a delay for the highly anticipated Dune, as it does not make much sense to have two giant budget films in a week. For those who don’t know, the science fiction movie Dune, distributed by Warner Bros., is expected to be released on December 18, 2020.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, Tenet and The New Mutants were the only major studio films to be shown in theaters. Having entered the vision with great hopes, the Tenet, signed by Nolan, almost failed at the box office, and was only able to exceed the 150 million dollar threshold in its second week. In order for the film to be profitable, it must earn at least 450 million dollars.

We will see together in the following days whether Patty Jenkins, who is directing, will achieve the expected success at the box office during the troubled period we are in. Before we end our article, let us again state that the film will be released in the USA on December 25, 2020, if there is no change in the plans.



