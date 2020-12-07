Wonder Woman 1984: new trailer is presented at CCXP

During his panel at CCXP Worlds, Warner revealed an unpublished trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. The preview mixes childhood scenes from the heroine, Princess Diana (Gal Gadot), with some heroic moments, in addition to the emotional reunion with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). All this narrated by Queen Hipólita (Connie Nielsen).

Check out the video.

In the feature, Diana works as an archaeologist at the Smithsonian Museum, while trying to find out more about businessman Max Lord (Pedro Pascal), who is working on a major conspiracy.

As she investigates Max’s plan, she must deal with the reunion with Steve Trevor and the transformation of her friend Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) into the villainous Woman-Leopard. The film will also feature the return of Robin Wright as Antiope.

With direction by Patty Jenkins, who also signs the script alongside Dave Callaham (Zumbilândia: Shoot Twice) and Geoff Johns (from the series The Flash and Stargirl), Wonder Woman 1984 has simultaneous premiere in theaters and HBO Max scheduled for the 25th of December.

In Brazil, the feature arrives exclusively in theaters a week earlier, on December 17th.



