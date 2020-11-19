Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and HBO Max

After several delays, Wonder Woman 1984 will hit the big screen and HBO Max at Christmas as planned.

Warner Brothers is bringing Wonder Woman 1984 to the world with a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film has already suffered several delays, most of which have been due to uncertainty around cinema attendance amid the global pandemic in 2020.

But now the movie is planting its flag on Christmas Day in theaters for the new Warner Brothers movie. launched the streaming service.

This is the largest title to be switched to a streaming service as the 2021 box office calendar continues to fill with massive titles that were originally dated 2020, joining the already packed year.

This move comes as Wonder Woman 1984 is the last major title to have a 2020 release date. No Time to Die, a release scheduled for November, packed up and headed to April 2021 in early October.

As a result of all these movies moving their dates, theaters are choosing to close their doors once again. Regal Theaters locations in the United States have recently closed their doors as a result of not being able to sell tickets to the box office draws, along with the theaters of its parent company Cineworld in the United Kingdom.

Theaters reopened in August and Tenet was the first major title to come out, but the box office return for the well-reviewed and much-discussed film was mediocre, especially compared to what it would have done if it had been released under normal circumstances in July as it was. originally planned.

Wonder Woman 1984 expected by fans

In the meantime, fans will continue to enjoy new looks of the Golden Armor that Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince wears in Wonder Woman 1984.

The sheer number of photos of the DC Comics heroine’s look on her new digs has become a topic of conversation. on social media as fans try to maintain their enthusiasm and the studio tries to keep the movie in the conversation of what’s to come soon.

“You call it the Golden Eagle Armor, but really I just call it the Golden Armor,” WW84 costume designer Lindy Hemming told ComicBook.com earlier this year.

“It’s the most powerful protective armor that her mother originally wore and in some way or another in history, which I don’t want to reveal, it ends up being with [Diana] in Washington.”

And so when she is really threatened la verby all that she resorts to wearing the Golden Armor, and that was a fabulous challenge to design her because when I inherited Wonder Woman, the first one, obviously Michael Wilkinson had already worked and made a design for the armor. of Wonder Woman, the cut that looks like in the comic. So I had to inherit it and modify it, “she added.



