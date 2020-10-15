Wonder Woman 1984: Images of the first scene

Gal Galdot confirmed some spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984, in addition images of the first scene were revealed.

The opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984 has been confirmed in a commercial article about the star Gal Gadot, giving weight to a leaked spoiler earlier in the year.

Vanity Fair did an article on Gadot and the film that reveals it opens in the flashback of young Diana participating in an Olympic-style obstacle course.

Here’s what VF has to say about the scene you can see in the first trailer: In the opening scene of Wonder Woman 1984, the child version of warrior princess Diana Prince (played by 12-year-old Lilly Aspell, winning jumper). prizes in real life) participates in a long physical contest, a kind of Amazonian Olympic Games.

Taking place in Themyscira, clearly, “It’s a stunning sequence from a technical perspective, with many seemingly impossible feats executed on a large scale, but what sticks with you is the sheer athleticism of a very determined-looking girl.”

Gal Galdot moved by the Wonder Woman scene

Actress Gal Gadot expressed how moved she is by the scene. “Every time I watch this part of the movie, I always cry, like good, emotional tears,” he said.

“One of the most important things that I believe in is that you can only dream of becoming someone or something after you have seen it visually,” she continued.

Gadot then voiced his opinion on the representation that he believes has been lacking. “And for the lucky guys, they came to experience, from the beginning of the films, that they were the protagonists, they were the strong ones, they saved the day,” he said.

“But we didn’t get this representation,” he added. “And I think it is very important, and of course it is very important to me because I am the mother of two girls, to show them the potential of what they can become. And it doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be athletic or physically strong, that too, but they can be larger than life. ”

Gadot doesn’t mention what the Reddit plot leak claims – that Diana was caught cheating before she almost won the race. Antiope then reprimands her and the scene is supposed to be a lesson in humility and honesty.

Wonder Woman 1984 is still being postponed and will now be out this Christmas. Had it been allowed to stick with its summer release, the nitty-gritty of the opening scene would already be common knowledge.



