Wonder Woman 1984, HBO Max available for release

The 1984 Wonder Woman film, directed by Patty Jenkins, one of the most anticipated films of 2020, could be released on streaming HBO Max.

According to the findings of the international press, Warner Bros. Pictures evaluates the possibility that the new feature film will also be launched directly on the platform.

These possibilities come against the current world scenario, in which cinemas had to be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of them, in all countries, have not yet fully opened.

In addition, even following all publicly required safety protocols, many people still have concerns about exposure to the virus, since a vaccine has not been officially made available.

Several films scheduled for 2020 suffered severe postponements, causing the studios to suffer losses.

In the case of Wonder Woman 1984, Warner scheduled an official theatrical debut on December 25. However, with the threat to profits in sight, the producer is already negotiating other launch strategies, such as streaming.

In this sense, the initial plan, according to what has been speculated so far, is to launch it in theaters and, within a maximum of two weeks, make the film available on HBO Max. However, there is also the possibility of the premiere be restricted to streaming only.

It is worth remembering that Disney, one of the largest content producers in the world, reprogrammed several of its premieres, which would initially take place in theaters, for Disney + streaming. This is the case of the play Hamilton, Mulan’s live-action and Pixar’s animation Soul.

Perhaps the trend will be followed more and more, in these times, by entertainment companies in the world.



