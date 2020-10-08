Wonder Woman 1984 Director responds to rumors

Patty Jenkis, director of Wonder Woman 1984 and its predecessor, finally reveals if the film will go direct to streaming

The Wonder Woman 1984 release date was pushed back once again, this time to December 25, due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused theaters to close around the world.

With movie premieres on the air and the future of cinemas in jeopardy, many people are wondering if more movies will start releasing on streaming platforms, just like Mulan on Disney Plus.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins spoke about her concern that movie theaters could become extinct. In her words, we’re willing to bet she’s against the idea of the long-awaited DC sequel going straight to streaming services.

“If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process,” Jenkins explained. “We could lose cinema attendance forever.” The director added: “It could be the kind of thing that happened to the music industry … where you could crumble the whole industry by turning it into something that can’t be profitable.”

“I don’t think any of us want to live in a world where the only option is to take our kids to see a movie in their own living room,” Jenkins said, “and not have a place to go on a date.”

Wonder Woman 1984 SI will hit theaters

Last July, ATT CEO John Stankey said he would “be very surprised” if Wonder Woman 1984 moved to streaming services.

When the last release date was changed, WB Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement: “Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that viewers of all ages. ages all over the world absolutely love. We are very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences over the holidays. ”

With Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures’ continuation of the first DC Super Hero outing, Wonder Woman who broke records in 2017 by grossing $ 822 million in the world box office.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Here’s the synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984: “In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana came into conflict with two formidable foes: media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-foe Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while meeting her interest. loving Steve Trevor “.

For now, Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters on December 25.

What do you think will happen to the future of movie theaters? Do you agree with Jenkins’s statement? How would you feel if Wonder Woman 1984 went straight to streaming? Tell us your opinion in the comments!.



