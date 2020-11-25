Wonder Woman 1984: DC photo shows Diana’s new armor

This Monday (23), DC Universe took advantage of its official Twitter account to release a new photo of Wonder Woman 1984. In the image, the design of Diana Prince’s iconic golden armor, played by actress Gal Gadot, was revealed.

Check out the photo below:

New official still from Wonder Woman 1984. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/l5oFa2Qnga — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) November 23, 2020

More about Wonder Woman 1984

In the DC movie poster, the heroine appears tense and ready to face new threats. The film was produced by Christopher Nolan and premieres on HBO Max and in some cinemas on December 25.

However, in Brazil, the film arrives a little earlier: on December 17th and, unlike in the United States, the feature film only opens in theaters. So, it is worth checking availability according to each region.

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana Prince works at the Smithsonian Museum as an archaeologist. However, she has superpowers that seem to be the only ones capable of saving the world from Max, a businessman with a conspiracy behind him. In addition, she still has to face the Leopard Woman, her archenemy.

The decision to release the film also on streaming platforms came after the failure of several films at the box office. So Warner Bros and HBO decided that the digital universe would reach a wider audience, as many people are still at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this way, the studios pave the way for new films to be released in this format as well.

