Wonder Woman 1984: box office dropped dramatically

Despite exceeding expectations in its first opening weekend, Wonder Woman 1984 plummeted at the box office of the second week of exhibition in the North American market.

With grossing of $ 5.5 million over the New Year’s weekend in the U.S., Patty Jenkins’ film fell 67% compared to $ 16.7 million in revenue for the first weekend.

Even for the pandemic pattern, the drop was considered high. To give you an idea, the Hollywood Reporter compared the performance of the feature with The Croods: The New Age, which rose 25% on its sixth weekend, raising $ 2.2 million.

On the other hand, Wonder Woman 1984 performed well in Australia, where she raised $ 4.3 million in the second week, totaling $ 11.5 million. According to the Hollywood Reporter, in Asian markets, including China, the box office is not doing so well, but Latin America is showing promise.

It is worth remembering that the sequence had a simultaneous debut in cinemas and on HBO Max – a platform that has not yet premiered in Brazil. The performance in the first weekend of exhibition in cinemas and streaming were decisive for Warner Bros. authorize the production of Wonder Woman 3.

Worldwide, the film has so far raised $ 118.5 million.