Wonder Boy returns with Asha in Monster World

STUDIOARTDINK together with ININ Games present a new game in the saga in which we control the protagonist of Wonder Boy IV; available in 2021.

The mythical Wonder Boy saga returns with a new installment; although this time, instead of going to the past to offer a new remake, it will do so with a completely original new installment. Thus, Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World recovers the protagonist of the famous Wonder Boy IV to return to the current world of video games with a new chapter by STUDIOARTDINK together with ININ Games, planned for PS4 and Nintendo Switch at some point in time. 2021.

Directed by the creator of the saga Ryuichi Nishizawa

Thus, after the successful remakes Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, the saga returns to current systems with Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, a completely original chapter starring Asha, the main character of the fourth installment classical. And he does it with the creator of the saga, Ryuichi Nishizawa, as director of this new video game; but he will not be alone, since with him other key figures return the original Wonder Boys.

And it is that both Shinichi Sakamoto, the composer of the saga and now as a sound producer, as the character designer Maki Ozora are directly related to this new installment, also counting on the creative head Takanori Kurihara. In addition, it has been confirmed that Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World will be the first installment of the saga with dialogue interpreted with dubbing, most likely only in English.

At the moment little else is known about this new installment, beyond the fact that its official website has already been enabled. Its creators summon us to August 29 to find out new details about Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, including its first gameplay, a title that is scheduled to hit the market sometime in 2021, for now for PS4 and Nintendo Switch as platforms. already confirmed.



