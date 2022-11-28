Women’s Aid Is Launching a Powerful “He’s Coming Home” Advertising Campaign to Combat Domestic Violence During The World Cup in Qatar.

Women’s Aid has launched a new campaign called “He’s Coming Home” aimed at combating domestic violence related to football.

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is currently being held in Qatar amid a host of controversies, including the human rights situation in the host country and views on homosexuality, which is illegal in Qatar.

A new advertising campaign focuses on the rise of domestic violence during major football events.

According to the campaign, studies have shown an increase of up to 38 percent in cases of domestic violence after football matches, both victories and defeats.

On Instagram, the charity wrote: “Football does not cause domestic violence, but a big game can be a catalyst for increased or more serious violence. If you survived and need support, please contact us. We understand and will believe you.”

Farah Nazir, executive director of Women’s Aid, said in a statement: “Everyone has a role to play in helping end domestic violence, and raising awareness of the support available during major tournaments such as the upcoming World Cup can help many women living in with aggressive partners.

“Although domestic violence is not related to football, we know that existing violence can become more serious or frequent during major tournaments.

“We ask everyone to help share this important campaign at a time when many women need to know how to get support.”

Football doesn't cause domestic abuse but a game can increase existing abuse, leaving women filled with fear when they hear the dreaded sound of the key in the door. Share this post so survivors know where to turn. #HesComingHome #BeWomensAid #WorldCup

After England’s 0-0 draw against the USA on Friday evening (November 25), the charity tweeted: “As many of us will be disappointed with England’s game today, it will have a much more serious impact on the survivors.”

Among those who shared the campaign’s message is Self Esteem, which retweeted a tweet by activist Lauren Fabianski, who wrote: “In ten years of working in advertising agencies, I have never seen such a good campaign as this Women’s Aid campaign.

“Cases of violent domestic violence increase by 38% when Eng loses, or by 26% when the team wins or draws.”

On the eve of the start of the tournament, Dua Lipa denied rumors that she was supposed to speak at the opening ceremony and called on Qatar to “fulfill all the promises in the field of human rights made when it won the right to host the World Cup.” Rod Stewart said that he also refused the opportunity to take part in the celebration for moral reasons.

Last week, Welsh football fans claimed their rainbow caps had been “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the United States on Monday (November 21). In a statement, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans had been ordered to take their hats off and that it planned to resolve the matter with FIFA.

However, FIFA is now set to allow rainbow hats and flags at World Cup stadiums, which is a political twist.

This news came after it was announced that England and Wales will no longer wear OneLove armbands during matches, which were designed as a gesture in support of LGBT+ rights, but now FIFA is threatening teams with sanctions for wearing them. At the match with Japan, the German team put rainbows on their boots and training uniforms in protest and closed their mouths in a team photo.