Mike Batt, the author of all The Wombles albums, destroyed all the master tapes to avoid remastering in the style of The Beatles.

In the 70s, The Wombles released four albums consisting of several hits, including “The Wombling Song”, “Remember You’re A Womble” and “Wombles Everywhere”.

However, mastermind Butt has now revealed that he destroyed all the original multitrack tapes so that people “can’t fuck with them after I’m gone.”

Speaking to ipaper, Butt said: “I mixed them the way I wanted, not the way some corporation or great-grandson would like to do a remix when I’m not around.”

This is due to the fact that The Beatles album series was remixed and supplemented by Giles Martin, the son of the late Beatles producer George Martin. So far, luxury versions of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, “White Album”, “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be” were released along with “Revolver”, which will be released later this month.

“The Wombles are not the Beatles,— Batt said. “I could look back and say I could have done a clearer bass guitar on this track or brought it together in a different way. But if I wanted to go back and change it, I would. They are not perfect, but they accurately reflect what I offered to the world in 1974 and 1975.”

“Do you think the Eagles will want to remix ‘Hotel California’ when they die? What’s wrong with him?” added Butt. “What if the next generation comes along and says John Constable was a great artist, but these days we like to use a different color for water, so let’s just paint it over?”

The Wombles “split” in 1976, but reunited at the Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

Speaking to NME about the inclusion of excerpts and demos in luxury editions of Beatles albums, Martin said: “I always think of George Harrison saying [about the Beatles’ endless thirst for scraps], ‘We’re clearing the bottom now at the bottom of the barrel.’ This is a conversation I had with Paul (McCartney) in isolation. He said, “How many versions of “Get Back” do people need to hear?” I said: “You’re asking the wrong person—my answer will probably be less than other people’s answer!”

“But I also think there is beauty in sketches,” he continued. “People can be inspired by realizing that there are raw ingredients in what they love. Sometimes you think, “How the hell did they do that? And then you say, “Oh! That’s how they did it!”. Sometimes it’s a little disappointing that it wasn’t magic, but it’s also very inspiring.”