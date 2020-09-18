Woman has so big breasts that she can’t drive

Leia Parker, 25, from South West London, believes she is the proud owner of “the biggest breasts in the UK” and earns more than $ 12,000 a month from modeling jobs.

According to Parker, her breasts are part of her identity and the most important key in her life, since it is the way she makes money.

But while she loves her 32NN breasts, she faces everyday struggles that no one can imagine. For example, she cannot drive or run and has to sleep with a pregnancy pillow.

It also attracts a lot of negative comments, especially from some men. Some people have told her that her mother should be ashamed of her.

But Leia has no regrets about going under the knife five times and spending up to $ 14,000 to get what she believes are perfect breasts. She loves her new figure.

Leia, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, explains that she has had five breast surgeries.

“I paid for two myself, which cost a total of $ 12,000, and the other surgeries were paid for by other people,” she explained according to The Mirror.

Leia always had naturally large breasts, but growing up she felt self-conscious about her appearance and suffered from low self-esteem.

When she was about 14 years old, she even began to suffer from bulimia, an eating disorder in which people overeat before vomiting, using laxatives, or exercising excessively to prevent weight gain.

“I didn’t like myself,” she admitted. “I always felt that I wanted to be thinner,” he acknowledges.

Finally, when she signed up to study hair and beauty, things started to change for Leia, who was then 17 years old. A friend helped her get some promotional work, handing out brochures and samples of various brands at her local mall.

Over the next several years, she went from promotional work to modeling, taking on jobs like being the ring girl in boxing matches.



