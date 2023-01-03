A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming she was kicked out of a local Starbucks because of a T-shirt she was wearing.

Content creator Ezzy, who posts under the nickname ezzystyles, said she was asked to leave the coffee shop because of her “revealing” top.

“I just got a dress code at Starbucks,” she exclaimed in her video, claiming it happened at a store on her college campus. “Be real, be so real right now, and on campus, at my advanced age,” Ezzy added.

TikToker claimed that a Starbucks employee asked her to wear a “full shirt” in a cafe after seeing her cropped pale yellow top.

“She said, ‘Yes, I’m sorry, it’s just because this place requires you to wear a full shirt,'” she recalls. “I’m like, “S**a, I’m not your employee, like, I don’t work for you. I’m an adult.”

Ezzy assured her followers that she would not let the incident ruin her day, saying, “Let me tell you one thing, nothing will stop my shine today. I just look too cute.”

TikTok users in the comments were shocked that she wears a dress code at Starbucks, and claimed that there is nothing wrong with her top.

“How the hell is it possible to wear a dress code in a top in public?” one user asked.

“It’s ridiculous, you should be able to go out in public without worrying about whether your outfit matches their dress code,” another added.

“Your figure looks really cute! I don’t understand why Starbucks is picking on you,” wrote a third.

“Starbucks is trying to impose a dress code on CUSTOMERS. Are they real?” someone else said.

Others sided with the employee, saying that Ezzy’s outfit was “too inappropriate” to wear in a coffee shop.

This is not the first time TikToker has been kicked out of an institution due to lack of clothing. Last month, a woman went viral after she was kicked out of Disney World for wearing an open-back shirt.