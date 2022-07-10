Wolverine’s original design has been redesigned for another iconic character

The iconic Marvel Comics mutant and X-Men contestant, known as Wolverine, has been around since the 1970s and after his initial appearance became a character that fans couldn’t tear themselves away from. But even before he was exposed on the page, Logan’s original design, created by legendary artist John Byrne, was redesigned for another iconic X-Men character, Wolverine’s longtime enemy and X-Men villain, Sabretooth!

Attracted the attention of fans a few years ago through a Twitter account associated with John Byrne (Byrne does not currently have an official Twitter account), the story of Wolverine’s face without a mask has become something of a comic book legend over the decades. what @JohnByrneSays says here. An artist who made a name for himself in the mid-1970s with writer Chris Claremont during their work on Strange X-Men, John Byrne is also well known for his work on various other comic characters such as Superman, The Fantastic Four, She-Hulk and more.

Introduced in 1974, Wolverine has become a juggernaut hero since he was often shown in more than a few games at the same time, continuing to make a splash on big and small screens at a constant and stable rate. But before all the glitz and glamour, when he became one of the most recognizable fictional characters of all time, Wolverine was still just a masked mutant, with a costume design that made him look more animal than human. And as Marvel moved towards revealing what Wolverine would look like under the mask, John Byrne’s design for the long-awaited Wolverine reveal was cancelled only to end up being redesigned in a way that became a story in itself.

Wanting to try to figure out what Logan would look like without a superhero mask, the hopeful Byrne modeled a sketch that, in his opinion, would suit the character well. After sending it to Claremont, who was working with Dave Cockrum on an X-Men book at the time, Byrne’s drawing was initially rejected because Cockrum had already developed his own version of Wolverine’s face, which was soon officially brought to life on the panel. then. However, years later, when Claremont was thinking about creating a character named Sabretooth to cause trouble for Wolverine and the X-Men, John Byrne was able to revise his design, and after several changes, the iconic image of Sabretooth was born!

So while this design eventually went to another famous X-Men character, knowing that John Byrne once drew what Wolverine looked like under his mask before it was repurposed for Sabretooth is a fun fact for fans to find out. John Byrne is an iconic and influential comic book artist who has stood the test of time as one of the greatest who has ever done it, putting him in touch with the character who does what he does best, the one and only Wolverine!