Wolverine’s Death Showed how People will Actually Remember Him

Despite all his cruel, tragic history and rough appearance, one would think that Wolverine after death would be regarded simply as one of the most (literally) wild members of the X-Men. The Ultimate Marvel universe, however, tells a different story, showing that the world perceives James “Logan” Howlett as one of the heroes.

As in the main Marvel continuity, Logan from the Ultimate Marvel Universe (Earth-1610) was an experienced fighter and assassin who received a skeleton of fused adamantium as an unwitting part of the Weapon X program. Despite eventually becoming a reformed member of the X-Men, Wolverine’s life and career were marked by violence and bloodshed. During Marvel’s Ultimatum event, Wolverine travels with his fellow heroes to kill Magneto, who once used Logan as an assassin, after the villain unleashes the Ultimatum Wave, a giant tidal wave with weapons that Magneto uses to attack New York City, killing thousands. Logan manages to injure Magneto during the attack, but the villain activates Cyclops’ visor and Iron Man’s repulsors, turning Wolverine into a skeleton. Magneto then strips Logan’s bones of their adamantium, ensuring that he will not be able to regenerate after the attack, and permanently kills the mutant.

The Ultimatum event was followed by Ultimate Requiem, a comic book series featuring epilogues for several key players of the main game. “Ultimatum: Requiem of the X-Men” by Aron E. Colate and Ben Oliver completes the part of the event dedicated to the X-Men, before showing a series of obituaries to fallen participants. Wolverine’s obituary shows that the world after the Ultimatum Wave remembers X-Man not for his mistakes, but for his service as a hero.

The obituary highlights that the general public either knows or cares little about Wolverine’s harrowing story before donning the X and becoming a superhero. Characteristics such as Logan’s individualism and dedication, as well as his years of service, make up a large part of the work, complementing both his time as a hero and his noble sacrifice during An ultimatum. Although the time when Wolverine was Magneto’s killer is mentioned at the top of the column, he is quickly ignored, portraying him as another hero who died in battle. This is especially important considering that mutant hostility is currently at an all-time high in the Ultimate Universe, and society rejects most mutants in any form. Combined with the fact that Logan’s time before joining the X-Men was even darker than it is portrayed in the mainstream Marvel universe, it’s almost surprising that Wolverine posthumously receives such a welcome.

Despite Wolverine’s dark personal history, the obituary is a touching look at how the world as a whole perceives him. Despite his mistakes and sometimes vicious nature, the Ultimate Marvel Universe judges the X-Man more by his nobility and selfless deeds than by his mistakes. Wolverine from Earth-1610 led a far from easy life before and after joining the X-Men, but he could rest easy knowing that, in the end, his sacrifices and heroism were what mattered.