Wolverine’s claws are no match for the Black Knight’s Sword

In a chaotic battle between the X-Men and the Avengers, the Ebony Blade of the Black Knight battled the adamantium claws of Wolverine, as Logan’s coated bones proved to be incomparable with Dane Whitman’s magic sword. In “X-Men vs. Avengers #2” (1987) from Marvel Comics, “Earth’s Most Powerful Heroes” tried to bring Magneto to justice after an international incident. However, the Marvel mutants fought back, which led to an epic battle between Wolverine and the Black Knight, where their mighty weapons were put to the test.

Both Wolverine and the Black Knight have incredibly strong blades that have become indispensable in their battles and battles with the most hardened enemies. Logan’s bone claws are coated with heavy-duty adamantium metal, as they can pierce most opponents. Meanwhile, the Ebony blade of the Black Knight was forged by the ancient wizard Merlin only to be wielded by those who were considered unworthy and accepted their innermost darkness. The ebony blade was teased that it has the potential to destroy the world and is able to cut through almost everything, which makes it an excellent means of fighting the powerful claws of Wolverine.

In X-Men vs. Avengers #2 (1987) by Roger Stern, Mark Silvestri, Joseph Rubinstein, Joe Rosen and Christy Shiel, Marvel mutants fight against the Avengers and the KGB. Earth’s greatest heroes wanted to bring Magneto to justice after his orbital base, asteroid M, collapsed like an asteroid and crashed into an innocent city. The battle led to the fact that the Avengers and the X-Men came together in one of the most exciting duels involving Wolverine against the Black Knight. In battle, Logan is shocked to learn that his claws cannot penetrate Dane Whitman’s Ebony Blade, as his opponent taunts him for thinking he can cut his mighty weapon in half.

Ultimately, as the Black Knight notes, Merlin’s forged Ebony blade is stronger than Wolverine’s adamantium claws and can handle them almost without resistance. Logan’s inability to cut the magic sword is not an accusation of the strength of his adamantium claws, but once again demonstrates that the Ebony Blade of the Black Knight is one of the most powerful weapons in the entire Marvel universe. Normally Wolverine’s claws can cut through most other metals and opponents, but they are surprisingly ineffective against a magic sword.

The ebony blade of the Black Knight is practically impenetrable, but considering the cost of using a magic sword for its user, it is as much a curse as a blessing. However, his sheer strength is an excellent counterweight to Wolverine, as the Avenger’s weapon can withstand his adamantium claws without much resistance. In the Black Knight’s battle against Wolverine and the X-Men, his sword proved too strong for his opponent.