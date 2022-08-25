Wolverine May Have Just Entered the MCU Via the Hulk Woman Easter Egg

Spoilers below for the second episode of “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” on Disney+, so be careful if you haven’t watched it yet!

Thanks to the fact that the latest Disney+ super series “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” has acquired a lighter and comedic tone than most other films of the Marvel cinematic universe, the creative team of the series got the opportunity to approach the matter a little differently when it comes to creating canonical films. links and links. Fans are already looking forward to the return of Daredevil Charlie Cox to the small screens, and more heroic and villainous cameos will appear in the rest of the debut season. But can one of these heroes always be the beloved bully Wolverine from X-Man? Probably not, but there really was a two-second reference in the second episode with the Hulk Woman, which is absolutely similar to a reference to a mutant filled with rage, and OMGOMGOMG. Ahem.

About six minutes after the release of the last part of the movie “The Hulk Woman: Juror Lawyer” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is nervous in bed next to Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), having just lost her performance in the courtroom due to a fight with Titania Jamila Jamil. While she is looking for a job on the Internet, fans look at the website she is browsing, and that’s where all the alarm bells of Wolverine rang.

The way this title is worded, it almost sounds like a normal person was involved in a bar fight with some metal claws, which would sound almost ridiculous if we weren’t talking about the Marvel canon. In this multi-dimensional corner of pop culture, a set of intelligent metal claws is not the most difficult concept. I also wouldn’t be puzzled to learn that Kevin Feige somehow got the rights to use Freddy Krueger in the MCU.

But apart from all this nonsense, this moment almost certainly serves as a direct consequence of the fact that Logan/Wolverine (and Adamantium) exist in the current timeline and universe of the Hulk Woman, which will mean the first time an agro-hero is mentioned in the post. – The Hugh Jackman Way. How massively would viewers be shocked if, according to rumors, Wolverine’s replacement Taron Egerton actually appeared in a later episode as someone Jennifer has to defend in court?

In addition, it would presumably serve as another “proof” that the mutants we all know and love are indeed part of this existence. Of course, Patrick Stewart reprised the role of Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, but this was clearly not related to the X-Men living in the standard MCU universe.

Technically, the Hulk Woman’s mention of metal claws may refer to Wolverine’s sworn enemy Sabretooth, whose own skeleton and claws were adamantized within the comic canon, albeit only in certain arcs. Also, I think while Logan could easily fit this title as “male,” Sabretooth probably deserves a more dramatic description.

Apparently supporting the idea that Wolverine might one day appear is the idea that the title just below the bar fight apparently refers to the exodus of the “Eternals”, and the statue in question probably refers to the Celestial Tiamut, whose emergence from the Earth Core was stopped, as a result by the end of the film, the creature was stuck in a rock, and his arm and head were sticking far above the surface of the ocean. So, if this news summary accurately indicates an event that 100% happened in the official MCU, then it goes without saying that the reference to Wolverine is not such a joke as one might think.

"The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney" releases new episodes on Disney+ (opens in a new tab) every Thursday morning, so be sure to keep watching to see who and what else from the Marvel comic story will appear.