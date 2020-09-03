Wolverine Challenge: Fortnite’s Quinjet Patrolman zone

Wolverine Challenge Guide “Find the Loading Screen Image in the Quinjet Patrol Area”, from Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

The Wolverine challenge of Week 2 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to find an image of a Wolverine loading screen in the Quinjet patrol area. This Fortnite challenge is “find the loading screen image in the Quinjet Patrol area”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite: Loading Screen Location in the Quinjet Patrol Area

What this challenge asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must go to one of the landing places of a Quinjet Patrolman (they are chosen randomly at the beginning of each game) and, inside these planes, collect the loading screen of Wolverine.

As you know by now, there are three to four Quinjet Patrolmen per game, their landing zones are randomly chosen from several predefined ones, and there are huge plumes of blue smoke at the sites where these planes land. Also, they appear on the map once they have landed.

Although, be careful! In Solo, Duos and Squad game modes there will be Stark robots patrolling each of the Quinjets’ landing sites. They can make things difficult for us if we are not careful. The ideal is to go straight into the plane and try to ignore them as much as possible in what we get the loading screen.



