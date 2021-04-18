Wolfwalkers: Apple Original Movie Wins Five Awards

Wolfwalkers Movie won another win at the awards ceremony. This time, Wolfwalkers won five Annie Awards, including Best Independent Film and Best Director.

Wolfwalkers can’t get enough of awards

“Wolfwalkers”, one of the Oscar-nominated content on Apple TV + this year, won the first Annie Awards from ASIFA-Hollywood on Friday evening in the following categories:

Best Independent Film,

Best Character Design,

Best Director,

Best Production Design,

Best Voice Acting,

Including these awards, Apple has been honored with a total of 105 awards and 358 nominations to date, including two Academy Award nominations since its launch just over a year ago.

Since its release, “Wolfwalkers” has won nominations for Best Animated Film from the Annie Award, Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards.

Apple’s “Wolfwalkers” is the latest film by three-time Oscar-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart, and was co-produced by award-winning animation studios Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions.

The film also won an AFI FEST award and was named best animated film in several critics groups such as Los Angeles Film Critics Association, New York Film Critics Circle, Chicago Film Critics Association, Hollywood Critics Association, International Film Society Critics.

The story of the award-winning film Wolfwalkers is as follows;

“At a time of superstition and magic, the young apprentice hunter Robyn Goodfellowe goes to Ireland with her father to destroy the last wolf pack. While Robyn explores the forbidden lands outside the city walls, she befriends a free-spirited girl Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe that is said to have the ability to turn into wolves at night. While searching for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn discovers a secret that pulls her into the magical world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into what her father was tasked with destroying. “