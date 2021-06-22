Wolfenstein Is Not In Danger; Bethesda Wants To Continue Working On The Saga

Wolfenstein: Following the success of Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, fans are wondering if there will be a third. Pete Hines dispels any hint of doubt. Wolfenstein was one of those absent from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase conference at E3 2021. MachineGames’ most recognized intellectual property, currently part of Xbox Game Studios, remains in the company’s plans despite the studio now focusing its efforts in the upcoming video game based on Indiana Jones. When asked about Wolfenstein, Bethesda VP of Marketing Pete Hines says there is nothing to worry about.

“Where we are with Wolfenstein or, honestly, with any other franchise that we have no plans announced for, we will have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it,” Hines comments on GameSpot. “But you can put me high on the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so don’t worry about that,” he adds. An eventual Wolfenstein III sounded loudly prior to E3 as one of the possible surprises of the Xbox conference. Finally it was not like that.

The latest major installment in the series is Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, celebrated by critics and audiences alike for its quality; Although our latest approach to the saga is Youngblood, published in 2019, a production derived from the second with a smaller size and scale.

Xbox introduced 27 games for Xbox Game Pass during E3

The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 was the most followed in the company’s history. With new trailers and prominent announcements such as the news of Halo Infinite, the first Starfield preview, the imposing Forza Horizon 5, the new from Arkane Studios, The Outer Worlds 2, Contraband, A Plague Tale: Requiem or endless games for Xbox Game Pass, the North American company has a large roadmap between now and the near future.