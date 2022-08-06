WNBA Star Sends Strong Message to White House After Britney Griner Verdict – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. This decision clearly upset her peers.

While it is possible that the United States is planning a prisoner swap with Russia to bring Griner home, there is still no timetable on this front.

Well, Seattle Storm star Brianna Stewart is running out of patience when it comes to the Griner situation. On Friday evening, she called on President Joe Biden and the rest of his administration to work out a solution.

“169 days have passed since our friend Britney Griner was illegally detained in Russia. It’s time for her to go home. @WhiteHouse @potus @vp, we are paying attention and counting on you. #WeAreBG,” Stewart tweeted.

President Biden made the following statement after hearing about Griner’s verdict:

Today, US citizen Britney Griner received a prison sentence, which is another reminder of what the world already knew: Russia illegally detains Britney. This is unacceptable and I call on Russia to release her immediately so that she can be with her wife, family, friends and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and use all possible ways to bring Britney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.

A lot of people are counting on the White House to find a way to bring Griner home, and athletes like Stewart will continue to apply pressure until that happens.

Griner has been in custody in Russia since February.