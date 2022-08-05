WNBA Star: “No one wanted to play” after Britney Griner Verdict

Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA was in no mood to talk to the media after yesterday’s loss to the Connecticut Sun due to the recent sentencing of teammate Britney Griner.

But according to one of the Mercury players, the team practically did not play. Speaking to the media after the 77-64 defeat, Skylar Diggins-Smith admitted that the team did not want to play last night.

“These questions don’t really remove our trauma. They only aggravate our injury…” said Diggins—Smith. “No one even wanted to play today. How should you approach the game, approach the court with a clear mind when the whole group is crying before the game? Because you’re trying to honor her… we have to keep her spirit in honor of her…”

It is quite obvious that Phoenix Mercury is having a hard time coping with the Griner situation. Who can blame them?

Brittney Griner has been in custody in Russia since February on drug possession charges. She pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday.

At the federal level, diplomatic efforts are continuing to remove Griner from Russia. But the situation is more complicated than in previous years for a number of reasons.

Perhaps Phoenix Mercury players are experiencing a deep sense of powerlessness right now. And in a sense, they are.