WNBA star Kelsey Plum reacted epically to a gift from Tom Brady

If Kelsey Plan didn’t have a good week initially, then she’s definitely doing well now.

On Friday night, Plum posted a video of unpacking gifts from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Her reaction was priceless.

Plum first got an autographed T-shirt from Brady. It had this message: “Kelsey, you’re amazing.”

After reading this inspiring message from Brady, Plum quickly put on a T-shirt.

This summer, Plan had the opportunity to chat with Brady at the Las Vegas Aces game.

Despite the fact that the Flame is a star in itself, it is quite obvious that she appreciates Brady very much.

Plum has shown himself to be an outstanding player this season, averaging 19.7 points and 5.4 assists per game. Last week, she was named the MVP of the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.