WNBA Coach openly admitted Britney Griner: Fans react

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since airport staff found a banned substance in her luggage back in February.

WNBA coach Vanessa Nygaard thinks she should be home by now. In fact, she went so far as to say that if it was LeBron James, the U.S. would find a way to bring him home.

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?— Nygaard asked via USA Today. “This is a statement about the value of women. This is a statement about the value of a black person. It’s a statement about the value of being gay. All these things. We know that, and that’s what hurts a little bit.”

Fans immediately rushed to social media to respond to the coach’s comment.

“She wasn’t wrong,” one person said.

“Without a doubt. He would have been home a long time ago along with many other NBA players,” another fan said.

Others don’t think LeBron won’t be coming home yet. “These Russians don’t give a damn about Bron either,” one fan joked.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden read out Griner’s letter. We’ll have to wait and see if she gets free at some point.