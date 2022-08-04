WNBA athlete Brittney Griner found guilty and sentenced to 9 years in prison after being detained by Russians: details

Almost six months after Britney Griner was arrested and detained in Moscow, Russia, the verdict of her trial has been handed down.

Everything you need to know about the detention of Britney Griner in Russia

On Thursday, August 4, a Russian judge found 31-year-old Griner guilty. According to CNN, she was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 1 million rubles (approximately $16,400).

The professional basketball player was previously arrested at the Moscow airport in February, when she was in the country to play for Yekaterinburg UMMC during the WNBA offseason. At the time, Russian officials claimed that Griner had smuggled hash oil cartridges in her luggage before she was arrested. (For large-scale drug trafficking in Russia, you can get up to 10 years in prison.)

The news about the athlete’s detention became public only a few weeks later. Since then, Griner’s loved ones and celebrity fans have offered their support to her, despite the inaction of the US government.

Stars at court

“You say that it is of paramount importance, but I want to see it, and it seems to me that I will see BG on the territory of the USA,” said the wife of the ESPY winner Cherell Griner in an interview with “Good Morning America” in May. “BG sincerely would like not to go abroad. She’s only had one Thanksgiving in the States in the nine years since she turned pro, and she misses all those things. Just because, you know, she can’t make enough money in the WNBA to support her life.”

The trial of the Phoenix Mercury player began last month after Russia extended Britney’s detention. During the trial on July 7, Britney pleaded guilty to drug possession. “I want to plead guilty, Your Honor,” she told the judge at the time, according to Reuters. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

Chronology of the relationship between WNBA star Britney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner

A few hours earlier on Thursday, the Russian prosecutor’s office asked the court to sentence Britney to almost 9.5 years in prison. The Texas native, for her part, turned to the court for the last time and apologized for what she called a “mistake.”

“I never meant to offend anyone,” Britney said Thursday, according to CNN. “I never wanted to endanger the Russian population. I never intended to break any laws here. I made an honest mistake, and I hope that in your decision my life will not end here.”

She continued: “I know everyone keeps talking about the political pawn and politics, but I hope it’s far from this courtroom. I want to say again that I had no intention of violating Russian laws. I had no intention. I did not plan or plan to commit this crime.”

The WNBA star also apologized to his teammates, club and fans for “my mistake that I made” and “for the embarrassment I caused them.” She added: “I also want to apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse at home.”