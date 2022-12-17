Wiz Khalifa As George Clinton in The Trailer For The Movie Casablanca Records Spinning Gold

A trailer for the upcoming film “Golden Rotation” by Casablanca Records studio has appeared — take a look at Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton below.

Announced last year, Spinning Gold will show the rise of Neil Bogart’s Buddah and Casablanca labels in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the film, Bogart (played by Jeremy Jordan) signs contracts with some of the most high-profile actors in his career, including the documented rise of people like Donna Summer, Bill Withers, The Isley Brothers and The Village People.

In addition to Clinton, other well-known artists from the labels’ lists also participate in the film. Tyla Parks will play Donna Summer, and Ladyzy will play Gladys Knight. Jason Derulo will play the founder of The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley.

Check out the trailer below.

Spinning Gold has been developed for more than ten years and will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. Justin Timberlake was in talks to play Bogart back in 2011.

Director Timothy Scott Bogart said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “Spinning Gold is about a group of people who once lived in a fairy tale and made their dreams come true, all set to one of the greatest musical compositions ever released on vinyl. . Bringing these dreamers and artists to life has been the privilege of my whole life.”

The synopsis of the film reads: “Together with a motley team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records will rewrite history and change the music industry forever.

“Their mixture of creative madness, complete faith in each other and in the music they created, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so incredible that it can only be true, there is a film event about Neil Bogart’s musical journey and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack in our lives.”

