WiZ debuts in Brazil with the launch of 3 smart lamps

This Tuesday (23), WiZ announced its arrival in Brazil with the launch of three options of lighting products in the national market, two smart lamps and a built-in panel, accessories that are already on sale in online stores.

One of the novelties is the WiZ A60 E27 lamp, which can be used in luminaires, lamps and in any space compatible with traditional nozzles. With a suggested price of R $ 139.99, it has a luminous flux of 800 lumens, power equivalent to 60 watts, 16 million different tones and 25 thousand hours of useful life, according to the brand.

Suitable for use in living rooms or work spaces, the smart WiZ GU10c lamp has a different nozzle, features 400 lumens of brightness, power equivalent to 35 watts, cold and hot mode and 16 million colors to choose from, in addition to 15 thousand hours of useful life. The suggested retail price is R $ 179.99.

The built-in WiZ panel is 19 cm long and features an LED lamp with intelligent lighting and 25 thousand hours of useful life, operating in hot and cold mode and with 16 million colors. Costing R $ 309.99, it weighs 250g, according to the manufacturer, and is suitable for installation on walls and plaster.

Mobile control

Without the need to use a connection hub, WiZ smart lamps can be controlled using the brand’s app, available for Android and iOS. The tool, which is also compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, allows you to change colors, create your own settings or use predefined modes, program activation / deactivation times, etc.

According to the company that belongs to Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), the three new features are compatible with Wi-Fi networks 2.4 GHz and are only available in the 127 volt version. 220 volt models are expected to be launched by the end of the year.