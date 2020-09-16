Without iPhone 12: the key at Apple event

This Tuesday (15), Apple held an event to present a series of news related to its products and services. However, as some rumors have indicated, the launch of the new iPhone 12 was left out.

Check out the main highlights of the Apple event on September 15th.

Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE

Apple introduced two new watches. While the Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a feature capable of measuring blood oxygen levels and in new colors, including Project (RED), Watch SE is a “less expensive” version of the smartwatch.

The SE version arrives as a kind of successor to the Apple Watch 3, but with an S5 chip, which promises to be 2 times faster than the 2017 model. The sixth generation of the Apple Watch also gained an altimeter, which can indicate the level lifting height during travel.

The company also confirmed that the models will not have the plug adapter included in the box.

The Apple Watch 6 hits stores in the United States this Friday (18) and, although there is no official date of availability in Brazil, the product is already listed in the Brazilian store for prices starting at R $ 5,299. The Apple Watch SE will sell for R $ 3,999.

Apple Fitness +

Apple Fitness + is Apple’s new service with guided exercises. With the novelty, the user can also use the TV, for example, to view the information for the current exercise.

In the United States, Apple Fitness + will have a $ 9.99 monthly or $ 79.99 annual subscription. Those who buy a new Apple Watch will get 3 months of free subscription.

Apple One

Apple also made official the launch of the Apple One, a bundle of subscription services from the company. With that, users of Apple products will be able to have Apple Music, Arcade, News, TV +, iCloud and also the new Apple Fitness + with just one monthly payment.

In Brazil, 2 different plans will be available: an individual and another that can be shared with up to 5 family members. Individual and Family values ​​are R $ 26.50 and R $ 37.90, respectively.

iPad Air

The new iPad Air will be launched by Apple next month in the United States, but there is still no information on availability in Brazil. Here, the new model will be sold at prices starting at R $ 6,999. The version with 256 GB of storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular connection can reach R $ 10,299, according to the official Apple store.

The device brings great developments in hardware and a design with straight edges, reminiscent of the iPad Pro. The device comes equipped with the new A14 processor, made in 5 nanometers. It has a 10.9 inch screen and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the button on the top edge of the device.

Apple also adopted a USB-C connection in the product, which supports fast data transfers and recharges up to 20 W.

iPad 8

The 8th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display and a design similar to the previous model. However, the device has the A12 Bionic processor, which brings great advances in terms of performance.

Apple is already selling the eighth-generation iPad out there. In Brazil, although there is no official date of availability, the device will cost from R $ 3,999.

iOS 14

Apple has also confirmed that it will release the new version of its operating system for iPhones on September 16. IOS 14 has been in the testing phase with some users for some time, but now it will reach its final stable version.

IOS 14 is a significant update for iPhone owners, as it brings home screen widgets and a new feature for organizing apps.



