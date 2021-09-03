Without Chips, General Motors Temporarily Closes US Factories

General Motors, the company that owns Chevrolet and GMC, announced the temporary closure of six plants in North America. The American automaker is another car company hampered by the global shortage of chips.

While the company looks to increase component inventory, facilities in the US, Mexico and Canada will be closed for a few weeks. The stoppage affects the production of the brand’s most profitable models, including pickup trucks and SUVs.

“During the downtime, we will repair unfinished vehicles from many impacted factories. We will then ship the models to dealers in order to meet strong customer demand for our products,” a GM spokesperson told The Verge.

Despite the complex scenario with the chip crisis, the company believes it will find creative solutions to minimize the impacts. In this way, the brand hopes to deliver orders for the main models soon.

According to the information, the vehicles affected by the stoppage will be the Chevrolet Silverado, Cheyenne, Traverse, Equinox and Express. As well, the GMC Acadia, Sierra, Savan, Terrain and Canyon models will suffer.