Withdrawals OKEx starts today

OKEx users will be able to make withdrawals starting from 11:00 today, after more than a month.

OKEx, one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, is opening withdrawals today after suspending it for more than a month due to Chinese police investigation.

In the statement made today from the stock exchange, it was reported that withdrawals can be made from 11:00 TSI. The exchange, in its announcement last week, stated that withdrawals will start to be made again until November 27.

On the other hand, OKEx also announced a number of incentive programs that will start this week starting Friday, to retain users and prevent large amounts of withdrawals after enabling withdrawals.

What happened?

The exchange suspended withdrawals on October 16 because one of the managers who had authority over the wallet’s private keys was taken by the Chinese police to assist an investigation. This person was later determined to be the founder of OKEx, Star Xu.

In a message he later shared on his WeChat account, he claimed that the police investigation was not about him and that it was about a lawsuit about a shell company he bought in Hong Kong.



